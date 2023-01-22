Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 835 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in NRG Energy were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 206.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in NRG Energy by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In other news, Director Antonio Carrillo purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,312.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,597,117.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio Carrillo acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NRG Energy Stock Up 3.8 %

NRG Energy stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.35). NRG Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NRG Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group cut shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

