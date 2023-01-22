Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 860 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 207.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MU. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

Micron Technology Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ MU opened at $58.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.06 and its 200-day moving average is $56.31.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

