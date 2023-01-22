Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 975 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,536 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.04.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $49.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.35.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.03%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

