Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Trims Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 25,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

Carrier Global Stock Performance

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR opened at $42.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.44. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $48.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.87%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

