Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,867 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $147.55 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.71 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.32.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.03). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FANG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.81.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

