Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,004 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,444,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,535,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.1% in the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

FANG stock opened at $147.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.38 and a 200-day moving average of $136.32. The company has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.00.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.03). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 45.47%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FANG. StockNews.com started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.81.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

