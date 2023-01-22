Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 14.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 82.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $106.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $87.64 and a 12 month high of $129.12.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Discover Financial Services

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

