Duality Advisers LP Acquires 29,528 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 398.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,933 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 29,528 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NuVasive by 1,364.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,868,000 after purchasing an additional 603,967 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 536.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 401,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,598,000 after acquiring an additional 338,609 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in NuVasive by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 665,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,692,000 after acquiring an additional 336,741 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 348.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,658,000 after purchasing an additional 200,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 22.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $59,509,000 after purchasing an additional 192,295 shares during the last quarter.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NuVasive from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on NuVasive to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.62.

NuVasive Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.20. NuVasive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.17 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.21.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. NuVasive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NuVasive

(Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.