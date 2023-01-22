Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Shares in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INSP. CWM LLC grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 231.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 8,175.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 428.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $287.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.29.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of INSP opened at $253.18 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.74 and a 12 month high of $272.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.04.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.15. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.62 million. Equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inspire Medical Systems

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 9,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.42, for a total value of $2,040,828.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,060 shares in the company, valued at $456,125.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 9,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.42, for a total transaction of $2,040,828.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,125.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO John Rondoni sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $299,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,863,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,776 shares of company stock valued at $14,328,270. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems



Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Articles

