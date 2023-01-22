Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 60,653 Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 60,653 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 215.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Open Text during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 148.3% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTEX opened at $33.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day moving average of $31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.13 and a beta of 0.98. Open Text Co. has a twelve month low of $24.91 and a twelve month high of $48.46.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The business had revenue of $852.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.00 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 4.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 178.19%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OTEX. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Open Text from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Open Text from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Open Text from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Text has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

