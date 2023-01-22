Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 7,269 Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 404.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Waters by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Waters by 48.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $338.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $337.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $708.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.30 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 189.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total transaction of $354,447.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,224 shares in the company, valued at $24,842,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.22.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

