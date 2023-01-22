Duality Advisers LP Boosts Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 428.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,948 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 31,577 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,805,937 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,216,479,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607,896 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 31.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,897,198 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $465,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,871 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 153.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,741,000 after buying an additional 911,333 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 505.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 837,145 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,576,000 after buying an additional 698,818 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

IMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.44.

IMO opened at $51.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $58.99. The firm has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 28.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.3226 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 17.15%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

