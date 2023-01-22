Duality Advisers LP Boosts Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,243 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,547,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,077,000 after acquiring an additional 423,606 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after buying an additional 5,566,481 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 52.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,078,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,388 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,901,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,763,000 after acquiring an additional 50,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,533,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,606,000 after purchasing an additional 262,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $35.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day moving average is $33.32. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.61. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SYF. UBS Group started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.93.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.