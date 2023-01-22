Duality Advisers LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,311 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,038 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Fluor were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fluor by 202.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 38,945 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fluor by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Fluor by 12.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,943,000 after buying an additional 571,316 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fluor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FLR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Fluor from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fluor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

Fluor Stock Up 4.4 %

Fluor stock opened at $36.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.42. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $36.56.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.41). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fluor

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.