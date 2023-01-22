Duality Advisers LP Grows Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 609.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,146 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 309.3% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 268.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on BMRN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $110.75 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $114.80. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.69 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.88 and its 200 day moving average is $93.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.18%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $1,122,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,424 shares in the company, valued at $35,967,594. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $1,122,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,967,594. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Alles acquired 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.75 per share, with a total value of $314,468.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at $946,008.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,380 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,718 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.