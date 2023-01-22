Duality Advisers LP Has $1.79 Million Stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Duality Advisers LP cut its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth $49,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 92.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at iRhythm Technologies

In related news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,554,357.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,927,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $99.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.53 and a 200-day moving average of $123.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.25. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.74 and a 1-year high of $169.54.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $103.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.43 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.79% and a negative return on equity of 39.31%. As a group, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

IRTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $175.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $198.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

