Duality Advisers LP Has $1.80 Million Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,187 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.12% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 5,019.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.27.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.80.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $439.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

