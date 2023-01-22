Duality Advisers LP Has $1.81 Million Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Duality Advisers LP increased its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 90.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,161 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,923,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,068,000 after purchasing an additional 490,739 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,761,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,857 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 87.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,343,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,488,000 after buying an additional 1,092,029 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in International Game Technology by 115.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,331,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,534,000 after buying an additional 1,249,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in International Game Technology by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,762,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,715,000 after acquiring an additional 744,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of IGT stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.63. International Game Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $30.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.85.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $1.06. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

