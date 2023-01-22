Duality Advisers LP Has $1.83 Million Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,425 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.06% of Highwoods Properties worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,829,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,040,000 after buying an additional 699,104 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,399,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,794,000 after purchasing an additional 55,672 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,312,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,641,000 after purchasing an additional 175,377 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 3.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,251,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,695,000 after purchasing an additional 68,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 30.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,435,000 after purchasing an additional 492,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Highwoods Properties Trading Up 1.1 %

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Shares of HIW opened at $29.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.89. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $47.01.

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.