Duality Advisers LP Invests $1.78 Million in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TER. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 18.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 32.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 30,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth about $382,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $97.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.03. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.52. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.81 and a 12-month high of $148.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TER. Cowen reduced their price objective on Teradyne to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.20.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Further Reading

