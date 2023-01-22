Duality Advisers LP Invests $1.93 Million in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 51,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 596.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Futu during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Futu by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Futu by 25.2% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Futu during the second quarter worth about $128,000. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FUTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Futu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. DBS Vickers began coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Futu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.60 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Finally, CLSA cut Futu from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $52.99 on Friday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $72.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $247.85 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

