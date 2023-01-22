Duality Advisers LP Invests $1.98 Million in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 47,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,000. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.07% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 650.0% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $42.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.93. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $85.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.29) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $90.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.76 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 84.14% and a negative net margin of 197.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

RARE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Guggenheim upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Insider Activity at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $89,282.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,197 shares in the company, valued at $712,020.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its products include Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous enzyme replacement therapy, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.