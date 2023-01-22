Duality Advisers LP Makes New $1.90 Million Investment in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.12% of Spectrum Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPB. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 233.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 844.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SPB opened at $64.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.22 and its 200 day moving average is $57.74. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.93 and a twelve month high of $96.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.56). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.19 million. Research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Spectrum Brands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Spectrum Brands to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

