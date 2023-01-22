Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Axonics by 6.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Axonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet raised Axonics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Axonics from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Axonics from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Axonics from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axonics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stock Performance

In related news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 36,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $2,391,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Axonics news, EVP John Woock sold 30,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $2,034,678.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,023.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 36,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $2,391,396.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 108,966 shares of company stock valued at $7,247,046 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

AXNX stock opened at $61.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.48 and a beta of 0.43. Axonics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.41 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $70.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.98 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axonics Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

