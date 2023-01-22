Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DTGet Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 9.0% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 2,321.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 165,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after buying an additional 158,740 shares during the period. Sturgeon Ventures LLP lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 128,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 792,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,577,000 after purchasing an additional 261,025 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,272,043.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,165.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays downgraded Dynatrace from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.63.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $37.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 370.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $56.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.52 and a 200 day moving average of $37.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $279.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.92 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

