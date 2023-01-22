Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 64.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 128.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Synopsys Price Performance

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $9,612,840.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,357,287.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $342.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.56. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

