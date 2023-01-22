Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 46,876 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 434.8% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Up 1.2 %

ENB stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.17 and its 200 day moving average is $40.66. The stock has a market cap of $84.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.6538 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

