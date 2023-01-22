Duality Advisers LP Raises Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,357 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 20,226.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,594,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561,993 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,254,000 after acquiring an additional 450,441 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,504,000 after acquiring an additional 375,528 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 693,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,251,000 after acquiring an additional 318,053 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,079,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,420,000 after acquiring an additional 291,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Flowers Foods Trading Down 0.4 %

FLO stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.64.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.28%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Featured Stories

