Duality Advisers LP Sells 1,104 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,807 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 27,658.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,017 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,917,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,841,392,000 after purchasing an additional 575,174 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 308.0% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 685,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,162,000 after acquiring an additional 517,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,190,000 after purchasing an additional 501,656 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $553,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434 in the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $499.21.

Intuit stock opened at $398.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $392.66 and a 200-day moving average of $411.88. The company has a market capitalization of $111.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $579.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

