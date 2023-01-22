Duality Advisers LP Sells 14,681 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,681 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 57.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,203,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,425,000 after buying an additional 436,900 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $127.23 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.68 and a 12 month high of $242.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.39 and its 200 day moving average is $172.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

GTLS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James upgraded Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Chart Industries to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $250.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $259.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.80.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

