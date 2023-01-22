Duality Advisers LP Sells 54,301 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,301 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.08% of PacWest Bancorp worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 13,311 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 582,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 81,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 84,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 49,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $24.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.41. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.29 and a 52-week high of $51.81.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $373.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.82 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PACW shares. Truist Financial downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on PacWest Bancorp to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.11.

Insider Activity at PacWest Bancorp

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 66,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $1,749,132.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,320,976.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $428,590.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 985,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,826,028.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 66,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $1,749,132.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,086 shares in the company, valued at $26,320,976.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

