Duality Advisers LP Takes $1.76 Million Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 40,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in KBR by 71.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 15,945 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 427.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 132,123 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in KBR by 5.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in KBR during the 3rd quarter worth $3,784,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in KBR by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,442,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,346,000 after purchasing an additional 608,191 shares in the last quarter.

Get KBR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of KBR to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of KBR opened at $49.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 1.23. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $56.94.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. KBR had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at KBR

In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $177,465.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $72,971.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,524.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $177,465.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,611.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KBR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.