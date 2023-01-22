Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $57,000. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barrington Research cut Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total value of $164,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,107 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,780.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $78.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.27 and a 200 day moving average of $71.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.55 and a fifty-two week high of $88.59.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.58 million. Analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.