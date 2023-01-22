DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stake Lessened by Motco

Motco trimmed its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 330,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,663,000 after buying an additional 31,943 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.1% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 34,465 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DD opened at $73.97 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $84.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.73.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.79.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

