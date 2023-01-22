Ellevest Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Ellevest Inc. cut its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 59,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,942 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth $333,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth $1,031,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 859,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,283,000 after buying an additional 125,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 1.9 %

JCI opened at $66.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $75.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.93 and a 200 day moving average of $58.30.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.14.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

