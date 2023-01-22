Ellevest Inc. Has $64,000 Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ally Financial news, Director Marjorie Magner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Trading Up 20.0 %

NYSE ALLY opened at $31.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.46. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $22.34 and a one year high of $51.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALLY. S&P Equity Research set a $29.50 price objective on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.97.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

