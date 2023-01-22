Ellevest Inc. Purchases 453 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.45 and a 200 day moving average of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $60.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.31%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FAST. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts bought 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,445.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

