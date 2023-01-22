Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Cuts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,814 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in Comcast by 17.4% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 104.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.45. The stock has a market cap of $170.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $51.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

