Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,454.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,065,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,821,000 after purchasing an additional 997,275 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,122,000 after buying an additional 554,807 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 613,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,502,000 after buying an additional 230,501 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,460,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,183,000 after buying an additional 138,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 969,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,306,000 after purchasing an additional 132,114 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR stock opened at $146.29 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $183.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.26 and its 200 day moving average is $151.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 65.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Further Reading

