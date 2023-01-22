Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $213,000 Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,284 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

LNG stock opened at $151.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on LNG. Mizuho increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.54.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

