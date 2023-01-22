Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 327.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 358.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ED stock opened at $93.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.04. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.16. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.64.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.