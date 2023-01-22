Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 129 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 48.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 719,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,671,000 after buying an additional 234,024 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $373,000. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 13.7% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.3% during the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $87.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 38.45%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

