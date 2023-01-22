Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases New Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,843,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 336.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,139,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after buying an additional 14,013 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,139,429. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,654 shares of company stock worth $6,867,700. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $183.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.17.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $169.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.75. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $183.94. The company has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.15. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

