Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 3,120 Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $100.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.96. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $86.19 and a 12 month high of $127.02.

