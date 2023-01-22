Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 26.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 57,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Enbridge by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 18,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 321.4% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 43,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 33,270 shares during the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.66. The firm has a market cap of $84.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6538 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 122.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

