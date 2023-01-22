Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,531,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,018 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.98% of Entravision Communications worth $10,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,489,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 1,542.3% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 53,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 50,649 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 17.9% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 520,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 79,035 shares during the period. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVC opened at $6.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.99. Entravision Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $6.80. The stock has a market cap of $517.32 million, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $241.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.10 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

In other news, insider Von Wuthenau Juan Saldivar sold 26,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $138,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 526,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EVC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on Entravision Communications from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Entravision Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th.

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

