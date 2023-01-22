Equitable Trust Co. Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Chevron by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $1,087,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $180.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $349.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $122.84 and a 52-week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.91 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

