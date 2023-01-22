Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,722 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.47% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $7,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $67,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ETD shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of ETD stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $708.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.18. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $29.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.04.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.32. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $214.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.96%.

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

