Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.22% of Everi worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Everi by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,180,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,496,000 after purchasing an additional 681,708 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Everi by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 662,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,810,000 after acquiring an additional 389,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Everi by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,943,000 after acquiring an additional 241,869 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Everi by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 580,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,461,000 after acquiring an additional 234,113 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Everi by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,000,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,018,000 after acquiring an additional 220,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EVRI shares. StockNews.com cut Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $16.34 on Friday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 2.35.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $204.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.66 million. Everi had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 57.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

