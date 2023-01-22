Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 5.4% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $113.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $466.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.70. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $69.81 and a 52-week high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.35.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

